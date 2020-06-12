Triumph has finally launched the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black in India. The former is priced at INR 8,87,400* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 9,97,600*.

The new Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black are basically blacked-out versions of their standard models. The all-black theme gives these modern classic motorcycles a slightly sportier appearance and refreshed styling.

The blacked-out parts on the new Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black include the headlight bezel, turn indicators, rearview mirrors, wheel rims, bodywork, dual exhausts and engine covers. The Bonneville T100 Black is available in two colour options, namely Jet Black and Matte Black whereas the two colour options of the Bonneville T120 Black are Jet Black & Matte Graphite. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the black editions of the British brand’s modern classic motorcycles are identical to their respective standard variants.

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a BS6-compliant 900 cc 8-valve liquid-cooled engine which churns out 55 PS of power and 76.73 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black draws power from a bigger and more powerful 1,200 cc 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It also complies with the latest and stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It has been tuned to produce 80 PS of power and 105 Nm of torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph is providing a wide range of customisation options for the newly launched Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black. The list of custom accessories for the former includes heated grips, centre/main stand, rear grab rail, cruise control and premium luggage options, whereas the latter can be customised with stitched seats, chrome clutch, alternator, throttle body embellishers, four-bar Triumph tank badge and Vance & Hines chrome peashooter-type slip-on exhausts.

The next Triumph motorcycles that are scheduled to be launched in India are the all-new Tiger 900 and Street Triple R. For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom