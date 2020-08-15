BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster launched, priced at INR 11.33 lakh

Triumph has launched the BS6 model of the Bonneville Speedmaster in India for INR 11.33 lakh*. This is the same price at which the outgoing BS4 model used to sell. Apart from the BS6 update, the new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets an added Cobalt Blue/Jet Black dual-tone colour option. The rest of the British Modern Classic remains the same as before.

The biggest change in the BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is obviously the powerplant. It is the same 1,200cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with 8 valves and a SOHC. However, it has been revised to comply with the BS6 emission norms. As far as the output figures are concerned, this mill pumps out 78 bhp of maximum power at 6,250 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection ensures a crisp throttle response and enhanced performance. The 6-speed gearbox here is accompanied by a multi-plate assist clutch.

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is a gigantic motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom rival weighs 245.5 kg (dry). The wide front tyre, fork gaiters, and round headlamp impart a masculine visual appearance. The twin 310mm front disc brakes with Brembo 2-piston floating callipers utilise most of the space on the spoked wheel. The two exhausts are finished in chrome and add to the bike’s overall look and character. For comfort ride, there is a well-cushioned and large seat.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple R launched in India, costs INR 8.84 lakh

The BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is available in 3 colour options. The Jet Black is the single-tone colour whereas the remaining two, Cobalt Blue/Jet Black and Fusion White/Phantom Black with hand-painted Coachline, are dual-tone paint schemes. All of them cost the same, i.e., INR 11.33 lakh*.

In other news, along with the BS6 Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph has also launched the BS6 Street Twin in our country. The BS6 Triumph Street Twin is available at a starting price of INR 7.45 lakh*.