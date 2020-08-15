BS6 Triumph Street Twin launched, prices start at INR 7.45 lakh

After launching the 2020 Street Triple R earlier this week, Triumph has now launched the BS6 Street Twin in India. The 900cc twin-cylinder motorcycle falls under the British company’s Modern Classics range of products and complies with the latest and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The BS6 Triumph Street Twin is available at a starting price of INR 7.45 lakh*.

Apart from the BS6 update, the new Triumph Street Twin remains identical to its BS4 version. Inspired by the original 1959 Bonneville, it features retro styling with modern elements. The design of the side turn signals complements the round headlight. The fork gaiters add that much more boldness to the bike’s front look. Also, the gorgeous twin exhausts emanating from the engine play a significant role in making the Street Twin the character-rich motorcycle it is.

We are also big fans of the Triumph Street Twin’s all-black theme which includes black alloy wheels, black side panels, and black engine. This setup certainly makes the Modern Classic look a bit sportier. As for the hardware, the Street Twin comes with a pair of 41mm non-adjustable KYB forks with cartridge damping at the front and KYB twin RSUs with pre-load adjustment at the back. The braking department is supervised by a 310mm floating front disc with Brembo four-piston fixed calliper and 220mm rear disc with Nissin 2-piston floating calliper. They are also accompanied by a dual-channel ABS.

The BS6 Triumph Street Twin has an LCD multi-functional instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information such as speedometer, engine rpm, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2 trip metres, average and current fuel consumption display, traction control status display, and more.

The 900cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine of the BS6 Triumph Street Twin has 8 valves and a 270-degree crank angle. It is tuned to produce a maximum power of 65 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque is generated at 3,700 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox has a multi-plate assist clutch.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS price hiked by INR 20K

The BS6 Triumph Street Twin has 3 colour options - Jet Black, Matte Ironstone, and Korosi Red. The first one costs INR 7.45 lakh* whereas the remaining two will set you back by INR 7.58 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, PAN India