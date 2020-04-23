This Toyota Harrier-inspired new Toyota Fortuner (facelift) is close to the real-deal

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is one of the most anticipated upcoming mid-size SUVs right now. Just weeks before the new Toyota Fortuner (facelift) debuts in Thailand, auto enthusiast Klinton Ang has created a rendering to show how it would look with some all-new Toyota Harrier inspiration.

The rendering shows the new Toyota Fortuner featuring sharp new LED headlamps similar to those of the all-new Toyota Harrier, the Japanese brand’s latest monocoque mid-size SUV. Apart from that, we can also see a more compact upper grille, much larger lower grille, taller and slimmer front fog lamp housings and a skinnier front bumper.

The rendered 2021 Toyota Fortuner looks close to the actual model that was leaked via spy shots recently. The spy shots had also revealed a revised front fascia with a new bumper and vertical, L-shaped light reflectors/fog lights. No major interior enhancements are expected in the Toyota Fortuner with the mid-cycle refresh this year.

International reports suggest that Toyota will make the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine of the Fortuner more powerful with the upcoming minor change. For India, the company has already made it BS6 compliant. It employs this engine in the old Fortuner in two different tunings for our market: 177 PS/420 Nm (with 6-speed MT) and 177 PS/450 Nm (with 6-speed AT).

The new Toyota Fortuner (facelift) may arrive in India as early as towards the end of this calendar year. Following that, the next major launch will be the new Toyota Innova (facelift).

