Toyota-badged facelifted Vitara Brezza to be launched in April - Report

The second model for India under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership is going to be a Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza, says a new media report. It will be launched in April this year.

Apparently, Toyota was just waiting for the Vitara Brezza to get its mid-cycle refresh to launch a rebadged version of its own. The donor model will be launched with two engine-transmission combinations next month: Progressive Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system-equipped K15B 1.5L petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT and K15B 1.5L petrol engine paired with a 4-speed AT.

According to the report, the Toyota-badged facelifted Vitara Brezza will be powered by the Progressive Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system-equipped K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 4,400 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It returns a fuel economy of 18.76 km/l (with the 4-speed AT) in the donor model.

The Toyota-badged new Baleno, called Glanza, features a distinctive front grille and is available in relatively fewer configurations. The same is expected for the Toyota-badged new Vitara Brezza. However, as shown in our renderings, more extensive visual changes, such as different headlamps, new fog lamp housing and unique front bumper would help it differentiate itself better.

In March 2019, Toyota and Suzuki announced various new areas of collaboration, one of which was the manufacturing of the Vitara Brezza at a Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant from 2022. This had indicated that the Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza will be coming in only the second generation, but apparently, it’s set to arrive in the first generation itself.

Toyota also wants to co-develop a C-segment MPV for itself with Suzuki. It is safe to assume that any new locally manufactured Toyota model coming to our market for the next few years will be either a rebadged Suzuki model or a Suzuki platform-based model.

[Source: gaadiwaadi.com]