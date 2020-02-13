TKM to launch Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV on 26 February

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the highly anticipated Toyota Vellfire on the 26th of this month. The luxury MPV has already reached select showrooms for display and test drive. Some dealers are even unofficially accepting pre-bookings.

Toyota introduced the current generation Vellfire in January 2015 and gave it a facelift in December 2017. It’s basically a more stylish, edgier version of the Alphard. The company makes in Standard Body and Aero Body (video below) variants, with the latter featuring more bling and even more aggressive styling. Toyota Kirloskar Motor will offer only the Standard Body variant you see in the images here, and that too in only the Executive Lounge grade.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will offer its first-ever luxury MPV in Black, Graphite ME, White Pearl Crystal Shine and Burning Black exterior colours. Interior colour choices will include Black and Flaxen.

The Toyota Vellfire is available in 7- and 8-seat versions internationally, but only the former is coming to India. Key features will include LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED sequential turn indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, twin moonroof, ventilated and heated front seats with memory function, power rear and back doors, individual seat tables, power reclining and adjustable ottoman seats and 7 airbags. The Indian-spec model will have an aftermarket infotainment system.

The Toyota Vellfire is 4,935 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,950 mm tall. It has a 3,000 mm wheelbase. It will be a hybrid-only model in India. So, it will have the 197 PS full-hybrid system comprising the 2AR-FXE 2.5-litre petrol engine, the 2JM (front) and 2FM (rear) electric motors and a 6.5 Ah Nickel-Metal Hydride battery pack as standard. Expect it to return a fuel economy of around 20 km/l with this setup.

The Toyota Vellfire will be imported as a CBU from Japan, where it is manufactured by Toyota Auto Body in Inabe (Mie Prefecture). It will likely carry a hefty retail price of around INR 75 lakh, which would make the Mercedes V-Class its direct competitor.