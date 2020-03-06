Tork T6X caught on camera in a production-ready guise

Spy shots of the Tork T6X electric motorcycle have been surfacing online for a long time now. However, the Pune-based company still hasn’t cleared the air regarding the launch of its electric motorcycle in India. Now, in a recent development, a test mule of the T6X has been caught on camera yet again. This time things look a bit better as the prototype appears to be in a production-ready guise.

The T6X prototype looks more complete and well finished, even though still heavily camouflaged. We spot a set of Y-spoke alloy wheels and a larger sprocket at the rear. The latest development also suggests that Tork has added bar-end weights and also made some changes in the switchgear. There is a special toggle switch that is expected to allow the rider to navigate through the menus on the digital display.

Speaking of the digital display, the original concept of the T6X had a 4.3-inch TFT display and it seems that the recently spotted test mule has a similar unit. This display would show a bunch of information about the e-bike and also provide an option to pick between two riding modes - Eco and Sport.

As per the data that was announced by the Pune-based electric vehicle maker in the past, the T6X would feature a 6 kW/27 Nm electric motor which would have around 8 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque. It would be able to reach a top speed of 100 km/h and have a range of around 100 km. The battery of the T6X would be able to charge from 0-80% in just an hour and to 100% in around 2 hours.

As per the original plan, Tork Motors was supposed to launch the T6X as India’s first electric motorcycle back in April 2017. Clearly, that didn’t happen. And still, it has released no concrete information regarding T6X’s launch. Earlier, Tork Motors had said that the T6X would have an introductory price of INR 1.25 lakh* but it's been a while since, and so, the price at launch could be different now.

When launched, Tork T6X would compete with Revolt RV400, Ather 450X, and the likes because it will no longer be India’s first electric motorcycle.

[Source: Autocar India]