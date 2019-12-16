Upcoming Tork T6X electric motorcycle spied in action [Video]

Pune-based Tork Motors is testing its upcoming electric motorcycle in and around its base. Here's a new spy video there of the upcoming motorcycle with a polar bear-friendly engine in action.

The footage gives a brief glimpse at the test mule and reveals the sound of the vehicle. It isn’t the first time that we have listened to the sound of the Tork T6X electric motorcycle. The two-wheeler brand had published a teaser video of its upcoming product in May this year. Meanwhile, we are still awaiting the launch details of the vehicle.

Regular readers would remember that Kapil Shelke, CEO, Tork Motors, had stated that the Tork T6X will be launched towards the end of 2019. But with year about to get over, it still hasn't happened. The latest sighting of the vehicle also reveals a heavily camouflaged test mule, and thus we do not expect to hear launch details any time soon.

The electric motorcycle will be manufactured at a factory with an annual production capacity of 20,000 units and located in Chakan (Maharashtra).

Tork Motors will heavily localise the components to keep the input costs low and the final prices competitive. Shelke confirmed in an interview earlier this year that the T6X would feature 90% localised components. In fact, the only part that will be imported will be the lithium-ion battery pack. Heavy localisation will also bring special benefit under the FAME-II scheme.

As per the data that was announced in the past, the electric motor on the upcoming Tork T6X's motor will produce 8 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. The motorcycle, as per the numbers from the past, boasted a top speed and range of 100 km/h and 100 km respectively. Fast charging allows charging the battery pack to 80% capacity in an hour.

Back in September 2016, Tork Motors had announced the price for the T6X. The deliveries were expected to begin in March 2017. However, the shipments were delayed. While the new prices are yet to be revealed, Shelke stated in an interview that the new ex-factory tag will be relatively higher than the earlier announced INR 1.25 lakh.