Tork T6X spied once again, no launch confirmation yet

The Pune-based electric vehicle startup Tork Motors was the first to showcase an electric motorcycle in India. However, that was circa-2016 (September 30). Since then, its product has been marred with several delays. Its motorcycle, the Tork T6X, has been spied once again while out on tests.

Back in 2016, Tork Motors had announced that the Tork T6X will be priced at INR 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, we would not be surprised if the actual launch price is higher taking into account the increased costs of raw materials. Earlier, in May 2019, reports had surfaced that the company will launch its first product by December 2019.

The Tork T6X is powered by a 6 kW electric motor (8.2 PS) and 27 Nm of torque. The motorcycle was claimed to have a top speed of 100 km/h and is said to have a range of 100 km. Besides that, the Tork T6X can be fully charged in just two hours, while 80% of the charge can be achieved in just 60 minutes.

Tork Intuitive Response Operating System (TIROS) will be the brains behind the operations. TIROS monitors the motorcycles’ stats, while it also allows the rider to switch between the Sports and Economy riding modes. It gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and GPS based navigation. It has a ground clearance of 160 mm and a seat height of 785 mm. The company also claimed that the Tork T6X weighs just 130 kg.

The suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic fork at the front and monoshock at the rear. Brakes are discs at both ends and will get the added safety net of a dual-channel ABS. When launched, the Tork T6X will compete directly with the Revolt RV 400 and indirectly with the Ultraviolette F77.

Tork Motors recently received an undisclosed amount of funding from Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. In the past, the company has raised funds from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal (the founder of Ola).

[Source: Rushlane]