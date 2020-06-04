Top-end MG Hector Plus spotted next to Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is going to start facing competition from a slew of new compact SUVs in the near future, the first of which will be the MG Hector Plus that will arrive later this month. Recently, an MG Hector Plus was spotted next to the popular MPV.

The MG Hector Plus is expected to be about INR 3 lakh cheaper than the Toyota Innova Crysta. That significant price advantage, along with the plethora of additional features and the body style, should motivate a lot of prospective customers to go for the MG Hector Plus instead of the Toyota Innova Crysta. MG is considering to position the Hector Plus as a rival to the Toyota’s Innova series, an undisclosed company source has told Autocar India. “After establishing a strong customer-centric reputation with our Hector customers, we now have the confidence to go after bigger fish,” the source said.

While the Toyota Innova Crysta is available in 7-seat and 8-seat versions, the MG Hector Plus will be available in 6-seat and 7-seat versions. The MPV features two captain seats in the 7-seat versions, while the SUV will have the same in the 6-seat version. The MG Hector Plus seen here is the 6-seat version in the top-end trim replete with LED lights all around, two-tone alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and brown leather upholstery.

The Hector was big enough already to accommodate an additional row of seats, and so, MG didn’t need to stretch its wheelbase or rear end. However, because of the unique bumpers, the Hector Plus is 40 mm longer. The Hector Plus has a more upmarket exterior with unique radiator grille and headlamps and tail lights.

MG will likely offer the Hector Plus with the same engines and transmissions as the Hector:

The Toyota Innova Crysta can be had with the 2TR-FE 2.7-litre N/A petrol engine or the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Regardless of the engine selected, 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic are the transmission choices. The petrol engine produces 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque. The diesel engine comes in two versions, 150 PS/343 Nm with the manual transmission and 150 PS/360 Nm with the automatic transmission.

The MG Hector Plus’ prices may start at somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Toyota Innova’s prices start at INR 16.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Souce: autocarindia.com]