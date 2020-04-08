Chennai based two-wheeler maker TVS is today one of the most loved performance-oriented brands in India. It retails its products in 60 countries and has been ranked on top of the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

TVS has been at the forefront of showing some of the most realistic concept bikes and scooters at every iteration of Auto Expo, right from the Draken to the Akula to now the iQube.

Here are 5 upcoming TVS bikes and scooters in the near future.

1. TVS Zeppelin

One of the most promising machines from Auto Expo 2018 was the TVS Zeppelin. This power cruiser is expected to be launched by the second quarter of the new financial year 2020-21 with a price tag around the INR 1 lakh mark.

The TVS Zeppelin boasts a slightly low-set handlebar for a sporty setup, while the footpegs are forward-biased for comfort. It will include a healthy features list including LED headlamp, digital instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, navigation and a mild-hybrid powertrain. The concept version showcased was powered by a 220 cc engine assisted by a 1.2 kW (1.63 PS) regenerative assist motor with 48V Li-ION battery further.

The production TVS Zeppelin, though, will not feature the bionic key and belt drive seen in the concept version. Besides, the suspension system of the motorcycle may be shared with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V for lowering the costs. In comparison, the concept was showcased with an upside-down front setup similar to the unit in the RR310.

The TVS Zeppelin will rival the Bajaj Dominar 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Bajaj Avenger 220.

2. Naked TVSApache RR 310

A street naked version of the TVS Apache RR 310 is one of the most anticipated products in its category. This motorcycle may be launched around the festive season this year and carry a sticker price around INR 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The powertrain of this street naked motorcycle will be the same reverse inclined 313 cc mill which produces 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque in the fully-faired motorcycle. What will be interesting to see is whether TVS will be keeping the engine in the same tune as that of the RR 310. The six-speed gearbox, though, just like in the fully-faired motorcycle, will have a slipper clutch.

The riding modes introduced in the TVS Apache RR 310 with the latest update should be offered in the naked version. Other features will include the likes of upside-down front suspension, disc brakes at both ends, LED lighting and digital instrumentation. We expect the instrument cluster to be the same TFT unit as that of the new TVS Apache RR 310.

The street naked version of the TVS Apache RR 310 should be a perfect alternative to the rather expensive BMW G 310R.

3. Twin-cylinder TVS-BMW motorcycle

The TVS-BMW alliance has seen three products so far, the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS, and TVS Apache RR 310. All three of them though are based on the same single-cylinder engine. Their next bike arriving after the naked TVS RR 310 is expected to be a twin-cylinder motorcycle. This new motorcycle is expected to be introduced in Q1 2021.

We expect the new motorcycle to be powered by a brand-new powertrain with all the modern bells and whistles, including ride-by-wire, riding modes and traction control. This new engine will be housed in a frame which can support mid-capacity models. The same will have to be built from the ground-up since even the German motorcycle maker doesn't have a fitting frame which meets the necessary requirements.

The engine is expected to have a displacement around 500 cc which will place it fairly against the upcoming KTM RC490 and KTM 490 Duke. We expect the price of the TVS badged twin-cylinder motorcycle to be somewhere around INR 3.5-4 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. TVS Creon

Another upcoming TVS model from the 2018 Auto Expo is the Creon. This electric scooter is expected to be the company's second electric vehicle after the iQube. We expect it to be launched in the last quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

The TVS Creon concept was powered by a pack of 3 lithium-ion batteries capable of delivering 12 kW of power. TVS wanted to keep the dimensions of the scooter compact and hence created special, compact batteries to ensure high charge per volume. The electric motor propels the TVS Creon from standstill to 60 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a range of 80 km. The battery can be charged to 80% in just 60 minutes.

The diamond-cut alloy wheels of the TVS Creon concept were shod with TVS Remora tubeless tyres. The brakes were discs at both ends, but the safety net was extended by a single-channel ABS, not a dual-channel ABS. Also, the lighting system was all LED and the under-seat storage was claimed to be big enough to store a full-face helmet.

We expect the TVS Creon to be positioned above the TVS iQube.

5. TVS Entorq 210

The 2016 edition of the Delhi Auto Expo was all about performance for TVS. One of the company's performance-oriented models at the show was the TVS Entorq 210, a cruiser-style scooter. This scooter may be launched in the second half of the financial year.

Powering the TVS Entorq 210 concept was a 212.5 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This performance tourer had a top speed of 120 km/h. Besides, the scooter was also fitted with a large 8.5-litre fuel tank. Built on a high-grade steel chassis, the TVS Entorq 210 was shod with upside-down front suspension and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Radial tubeless tyres, disc brakes at both ends and a TFT instrumentation were some of the main features of this scooter. Also, this was the first TVS product to be showcased with smartphone connectivity.

We expect the company to launch this scooter as a niche offering with a perfect balance between city-rideability and highway cruising.

