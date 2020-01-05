Top 10 advanced features to expect from the Kia Carnival in India - IAB picks

After having a dream debut in the Indian market with the highly successful Seltos SUV, Kia is all set to entice the Indian car market once again with its next offering, the Carnival MPV. Here is a list of top 10 advanced features you can expect to see in the Indian-spec Kia Carnival.

One-touch power sliding doors

The negative perception of sliding doors created by kidnapping scenes in Indian movies has refrained automakers from offering them in their modern-day MPVs in India. Kia will likely try to change that perception by associating them with opulence in case of the Carnival, though, by equipping them with motorised control.

VIP seats with leg support

While the entry-level variants of the Kia Carnival are expected to have regular bench-type second-row seats, the top-spec variant will likely have captain seats with leg support in the second row, wrapped entirely in Nappa leather. This feature, giving a top-class lounge-like seating experience, would be a boon especially during long-distance trips.

Rear seat entertainment system

While this is not a new feature for the Indian market and many buyers do get them retrofitted in their four-wheelers, it's a factory-fitted feature in case of the Kia Carnival. The front seats have individual touchscreen entertainment systems mounted behind their respective headrests for the second-row passengers, and they come with HD video playback, USB and Auxiliary ports and Bluetooth support.

Dual-panel electric sunroof

The Kia Carnival features dual-panel electric sunroofs – one in the front in the front and one in the rear. Both these sunroofs can be operated separately and feature with one-touch operation and anti-pinch safety function.

Premium sound system

The Kia Carnival is available with a premium sound system sourced from Infinity, comprising a total of eight speakers – three on the dashboard, one each on all the four doors and one in the third row, along with an amplifier. This or a similar premium sound system should be offered in the version to be sold here.

Tri zone automatic climate control system

The Kia Carnival is all set to become the most affordable vehicle in the Indian market to feature a tri-zone automatic climate control system, with individual AC vents for all the three rows. What this system will allow is individual temperature and fan speed controls for the first, second and third rows.

Multiple USB charging and 12-volt power outlets

The Kia Carnival has a piece of good news for those using a lot of mobile technologies and portable small appliances on the go. It is fitted with three USB charging ports (one each in the front row, inside the centre console and behind the centre console) and three 12-volt power outlets (one each in the front row, inside the centre console and in the cargo area behind the third row.

Wireless phone charger

While the feature of wireless phone charger has become a common norm in many affordable models as well, thanks to Hyundai, it is still perceived as a premium feature overall. The Kia Carnival will likely offered with this feature.

Smart electric tailgate

The Kia Carnival is available internationally with a smart electric tailgate that automatically opens when needed, for instance when your hands are full with big boxes or a lot of paper/plastic bags full of groceries.

Six airbags

Six airbags (two front airbags, two front side airbags and two curtain airbags) ensure that the driver and the passengers of the Kia Carnival travel in a high level of passive safety. Expect them to be offered as standard.