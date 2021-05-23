Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos Drag Race - Unexpected Winner

We have brought to you several drag races involving the Kia Seltos over the last few days. Here, once again, we have yet another drag race involving a Kia Seltos, but this time, against a formidable opponent. The Jeep Compass was recently updated with a mid-life facelift in India and that's what the Kia Seltos will be going against in this latest drag race video. Both the SUVs featured in this video are in their diesel-manual configuration. Before we get to the race, let's address the specifications first.

The Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 115hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The one featured in this video gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. Kia also offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine on the Seltos. Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0L, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The particular Compass featured in this video gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while it is also offered with a 9-speed torque converter automatic.

On paper, the Jeep Compass has a clear advantage with much greater power and torque outputs, thanks to its bigger engine. However, in the drag races between the two SUVs, the results were not quite so straight forward. The drag races were conducted on a closed stretch of road across four separate rounds. In the first run, the Jeep Compass gets a clean start off the line and is soon able to edge ahead of the Seltos, which it maintains till the end and clearly wins the race. However, it is all about redemption for the Kia Seltos from the second round onwards.

In the second round, the Kia Seltos gets a much better launch than the Jeep Compass and is quickly able to build a healthy lead. Through the course of the race, the Compass was able to close the gap, but it still wasn't good enough to get ahead of the Seltos before the finish line. The Seltos thus won the second round, but given a longer stretch of road, the Compass would have definitely come out on top. In the third round, the Compass just got a poor start with tons of wheel spin and Seltos easily cruised to victory. In the fourth round too, although the Jeep Compass got a better start, it missed the second gear, and the Seltos was once again allowed to have an easy victory.

Overall, as per the vloggers, the Kia Seltos is the winner of this competition. Although the specs for the Seltos are much lower, it is also much lighter than the Jeep Compass, which really helps it with its launches. That said, over a longer course of the race, the Compass would definitely have been the winner with its greater power and torque eventually coming into play. It must be noted that the results hugely depended on individual drivers as well. Although the Jeep Compass sits in a segment above the Kia Seltos and is also much more expensive, the smaller and more affordable Kia Seltos is the winner here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such interesting drag races and other four-wheeler news.