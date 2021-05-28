2021 Kia Sonet Walkaround Video - New Features Detailed

Kia India recently updated the Sonet sub-compact SUV with their new brand logo, new features, and also shuffled the variant lineup for the 2021 model year. Prices for the Kia Sonet now start from INR 6.79 lakh and go up to INR 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom). As the updated Kia Sonet has now started to make its way to dealerships across the country, here we have a walkaround video of the new Sonet, taking you through all the exterior and interior features in detail. This is the top-spec GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT variant of the Sonet, and as such, it comes fully kitted with all the bells and whistles.

Here's a look at exactly what's new with the 2021 update :

Variant Reshuffle

As mentioned before, a couple of variants have been discontinued while two more have been brought in. Previously available HTK+ petrol-DCT and diesel-automatic variants have been axed. Instead, Kia have introduced new HTX petrol-DCT and HTX diesel-automatic variants to the lineup. This means you now have to shell out an additional INR 50,000 to INR 70,000 to get your hands on an entry-level Sonet automatic.

Paddle Shifters

One of the biggest updates to the Sonet has been the addition of paddle shifters for all automatic variants of the SUV. That means both the 1.0L turbo-petrol with the 7-speed DCT and the 1.5L diesel with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox are now offered with paddle shifters across all their trims - HTX 7DCT, GTX+ 7DCT, HTX AT, GTX+ AT. This should greatly increase the appeal of the Sonet, particularly for people seeking more engagement with the driving experience of the sub-compact SUV.

Also Read : First Updated Kia Sonet With Aftermarket Alloys - This is IT!

New Features

Apart from the addition of paddle shifters, Kia have also introduced two more features across the lineup. The first is rear door sunshade curtains that have been added to the HTX, HTX+, GTX+ trims. The other is a new opening/closing function of the sunroof via voice commands, introduced in the HTX+, GTX+ trims. Both of these features are segment-first features and although small additions, they are still valuable ones indeed.

More Features Standard Across The Range

Apart from the aforementioned new features, Kia has made several features from top-spec trims standard across some lower-spec trims. That includes safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC). These features were previously reserved for the GTX+ trim but have now been made available on the HTX trims as well. Other features such as multiple drive modes and traction modes, smart Key with push button start/stop, remote Engine start, electric sunroof, chrome door handles and 16-inch alloy wheels have also been made standard across the mid-spec trims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.