2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Visualized Once Again

Recently, the first spy shots of the facelifted Hyundai Creta had emerged online. The updated Creta is slated to launch internationally in 2022, and it is likely to arrive in the Indian market the year after. While the test mule in the spy shots was heavily disguised, it did give us a few clues about the upcoming model’s design. Now, based on the spy shots, we have come across this rendering of the facelifted Creta in production form.

Also Read- Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Visualized Based On Creta Facelift Spy Shots - IAB Renders

The pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Creta has been rendered by Rashi Jain. Most of the changes in the facelift are to the front-end only. The rendering sports Hyundai ’s current design language of a large parametric grille flanked by vertical headlights and LED DRLs, with this design already seen in the likes of the new Hyundai Tucson. The top portion of the grille gets a chrome strip that runs between the DRLs. The headlights themselves have been completely redesigned, and are positioned lower than the ones in the current model. Also, the eagle-eyed among you will notice that the silver-finished faux bash plate in this rendering doesn’t surround the air dam on the front bumper. The side profile of this Creta render remains unchanged compared to the current model, with the rear profile not being rendered at all. Overall, the new front-end looks much more aggressive and intimidating compared to the quite controversial design of the current Creta.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar Rear Legroom and 3rd Row - First Ever Images!

Other than the updated front-end, the Hyundai Creta is expected to retain the same interior, as it is a fairly new model. Similarly, powertrain choices will remain the same as well. The Creta offers 3 engine options – 2 petrol and 1 diesel. You get a 1.5-litre petrol making which makes 114 PS and 144 Nm of max power and torque figures. The range-topping 1.4-litre turbo petrol churns out 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak power and torque. Meanwhile, the Diesel is a 1.5-litre four-pot which puts out max power and torque figures of 115 PS and 250 Nm respectively. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter auto, and a 7-speed DCT auto that is exclusive for the turbo-petrol variant.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.