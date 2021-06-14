Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Visualized Based On Creta Facelift Spy Shots - IAB Renders

Hyundai is all set to launch the all-new Alcazar in India on June 18, 2021. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time. Now while the Alcazar is based on the current Creta that's on sale in our market, a facelift for the latter has already been spied testing abroad. About a week ago, we brought to you a digital rendering of the Hyundai Creta facelift previewing a speculative final production design. Now, here's a digital rendering of the Alcazar in a similar facelifted guise, given that it will also eventually be meted out the same treatment.

Based on spy shots the Creta facelift, this Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been imagined by our in-house digital rendering artist Shoeb R. Kalania. The chrome-heavy grille and the split headlamp design have been one of the most controversial design aspects of the current Creta, and likewise, for the Alcazar as well. Possibly guided by customer feedback, that's exactly where the bulk of revisions will be concentrated on the Creta facelift, and eventually, for the Alcazar facelift as well. In cohesion with the recently spied test mule of the Creta, the heavily revised front end of the Alcazar facelift in this rendering is unsurprisingly inspired by the new Hyundai Tucson that's on sale abroad.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar Rear Legroom and 3rd Row - First Ever Images!

This means the Hyundai Alcazar facelift here in this rendering features some eye-catching styling elements from the brand's new 'parametric dynamics' design theme. The grille has a much smoother shape, but is still quite edgy. It is completely devoid of chrome and looks far sleeker in this all-black finish, particularly because of the edgy detailing. The split headlamp design has also been heavily revised. The LED DRLs now seamlessly merge with the grille and the main headlamp cluster is more richly detailed and gets a dark finish. The lower central air dam has been revised and the bumper also features a slimmer faux skid plate.

As for the upcoming Alcazar, it actually has a lot in common with the current Creta. Some of the body panels like the front fenders, bonnet and even all four doors are identical to that of the Creta. The most significant changes only come after the C-Pillar. Up front, the Alcazar gets a unique grille design with a diamond-studded pattern. The front bumper design too has been slightly updated. Towards the rear, it gets a distinct rear quarter glass area and Hyundai has well managed to retain the 'lightning arc' element of the Creta. It also seems a little more proportionate, thanks to the longer rear overhang. The sloping roofline is now gone and the tail gate is much more upright than before. It gets brand new wrap-around tail lamps and a re-profiled rear bumper with faux dual exhaust tips.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar will get two engine options - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Prices of the Alcazar are expected to range between INR 12.80 lakh to INR 20.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, it will take on the likes of the Tata Safari, the MG Hector Plus and also the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.