Hyundai Alcazar Rear Legroom and 3rd Row - First Ever Images!

Hyundai officially opened bookings for the Alcazar in India today. Bookings can be made at any Hyundai dealership across the country or at the company's Click to Buy portal for a token amount of INR 25,000. Along with the commencement of bookings, Hyundai finally revealed the interior of the Alcazar as well. The Hyundai Alcazar will boast of a more premium cabin than the Creta, thanks to more features and better appointed seating and upholstery. Ahead of its launch later this month, here we have the first ever images of the Alcazar's third row of seating.

Hyundai Alcazar - Seating and Interior

The Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. You can access the third row by a simple one touch tip and tumble seats (60:40 split). Although the third row of the Alcazar is wide enough to seat two adults, it must be said that legroom is a bit on the limited side. While it should be fine for adults on short journeys, it is better suited to children or small sized adults. That said, the seats are otherwise comfortable and supportive and NVH levels are very well controlled even in the third row. The leather quality is also top-notch. Third-row passengers also have the convenience of dedicated AC vents with blower controls, cupholders and USB charging as well.

The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar gets a dual-tone brown and black finish for the dashboard and the upholstery, and it looks quite more premium than the Creta. Another major upgrade over the Creta is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. In its 6-seater variant, the Alcazar comes with captain chairs for the middle row with an unique fixed floor-mounted arm rest with cupholders and extra storage space in the middle. In the 7-seater variant, it gets a bench seat in the middle row. The seats also have a sliding function to adjust space in the third row. The third row of seats gets its own reclining function and can also be folded flat for an increased boot space. Here's a look at the features list on offer with the Alcazar.

10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system withy Android Auto, Apple Carplay

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

Side Foot Step

Rear Window Sunshade

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

64 Colors Ambient Lighting

Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Hyundai Alcazar - Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Alcazar will be available with four powertrains, including 2.0-litre Petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre Diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmissions. The petrol mill, combined with 6-Speed manual transmission, will be capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds*, while both the petrol MPI engine and the Diesel CRDi engine will offer best-in-segment fuel efficiency with 6-Speed Manual as well as 6-Speed Automatic transmissions.

Displacement Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 2.0 l Petrol MPi 1,999 cc 117 kW (159 PS) / 6,500 r/min 191 Nm (19.5 kgm) / 4,500 r/min 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic 1.5 l Diesel CRDi 1,493 cc 84.6 kW (115 PS)/ 4,000 r/min 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) / 1,500-2,750 r/min 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic

Hyundai Alcazar will even come with a Drive Mode Selector, that will offer Comfort, Eco and Sport modes. Furthermore, the Alcazar will also be equipped with Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand and Mud). If the carmaker is to be believed, the new model has been tested on 15 drive tracks for various road driving conditions and has undergone comprehensive durability testing in GVW condition across hilly terrains, rural and highway roads in hot & dry conditions.

*Based on internal testing results