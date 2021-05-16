Tata Nexon Gets Costlier - Old vs New Price Comparison

Indian auto giant, Tata Motors has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in India for the month of May 2021. One of the best subcompact SUVs, the Nexon has received a price hike of up to Rs 17,000. Today we take a look at the new updated prices compared to the older ones.

Looking at the table, the Tata Nexon has received a price hike of nearly 11,000 on the XE petrol variant and around Rs 5,000 on the XE diesel model. The rest of the range of the Nexon has seen a price increase of Rs 17,000 on both petrol and diesel models. Updated prices for the Tata Nexon now range between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 11.63 lakh for the petrol models. The diesel model’s prices range from Rs 8.50 lakh – Rs 12.96 lakh. Do note all prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon Petrol Prices New Vs Old Model New Price Old Price XE Rs. 7.20 lakh Rs. 7.09 lakh XM Rs. 8.16 lakh Rs. 7.99 lakh XMA Rs. 8.76 lakh Rs. 8.59 lakh XM (S) Rs. 8.68 lakh Rs. 8.51 lakh XMA (S) Rs. 9.28 lakh Rs. 9.11 lakh XZ Rs. 9.16 lakh Rs. 8.99 lakh XZ+ Rs. 9.96 lakh Rs. 9.79 lakh XZA+ Rs. 10.56 lakh Rs. 10.39 lakh XZ+ Dual-Tone Rs. 10.13 lakh Rs. 9.96 lakh XZA+ Dual-Tone Rs. 10.73 lakh Rs. 10.56 lakh XZ+ (S) Rs. 10.56 lakh Rs. 10.39 lakh XZA+ (S) Rs. 11.16 lakh Rs. 10.99 lakh XZ+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 10.73 lakh Rs. 10.56 lakh XZA+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.33 lakh Rs. 11.16 lakh XZ+ (O) Rs. 10.86 lakh Rs. 10.69 lakh XZA+ (O) Rs. 11.46 lakh Rs. 11.29 lakh XZ+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.03 lakh Rs. 10.86 lakh XZA+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.63 lakh Rs. 11.46 lakh

The Tata Nexon received a mid-life facelift last year which has given the subcompact SUV a redesigned front-end and updated the feature list. The Nexon’s cabin now gets a new steering wheel, same as the Nexon EV’s, new dashboard trim with more of the tri-arrow motif exterior, and new seat fabric. The Nexon also ditches its analogue dials for a full-digital setup. The features list sees major additions in the form of automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, a sunroof, and ORVMs with auto-fold function.

Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay, iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, engine start/stop, and a cooled glovebox. The Nexon is also one of the safest vehicles under Rs 20 lakh in India currently. The subcompact SUV has received the maximum 5-star rating in adult crash test safety from Global NCAP.

Tata Nexon Diesel Prices New Vs Old Model New Price Old Price XE Rs. 8.45 lakh Rs. 8.50 lakh XM Rs. 9.32 lakh Rs. 9.49 lakh XMA Rs. 9.92 lakh Rs. 10.09 lakh XM (S) Rs. 9.84 lakh Rs. 10.0 lakh XMA (S) Rs. 10.44 lakh Rs. 10.61 lakh XZ Rs. 10.32 lakh Rs. 10.49 lakh XZ+ Rs. 11.12 lakh Rs. 11.29 lakh XZA+ Rs. 11.72 lakh Rs. 11.89 lakh XZ+ Dual-Tone Rs. 11.29 lakh Rs. 11.46 lakh XZA+ Dual-Tone Rs. 11.89 lakh Rs. 12.06 lakh XZ+ (S) Rs. 11.72 lakh Rs. 11.89 lakh XZA+ (S) Rs. 12.32 lakh Rs. 12.48 lakh XZ+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.89 lakh Rs. 12.06 lakh XZA+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.49 lakh Rs. 12.66 lakh XZ+ (O) Rs. 12.02 lakh Rs. 12.19 lakh XZA+ (O) Rs. 12.62 lakh Rs. 12.79 lakh XZ+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.19 lakh Rs. 12.36 lakh XZA+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.79 lakh Rs. 12.96 lakh

The Tata Nexon is available in two engine options, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol which churns out peak figures of 120 PS/ 170, or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel which makes 110 PS/260 Nm of max figures. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. Between its petrol and diesel engines, The Nexon is available in over 30 variants to choose from.