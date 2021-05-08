Pratap Bose, former head of design at Tata Motors, is now likely to become Mahindra's new head of design. This move could see Bose at the helm of the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the UK. The homegrown carmaker recently announced the creation of this dedicated facility that will be responsible for pioneering the future design language of all of Mahindra’s automotive products. Pratap Bose, when he resigned from Tata Motors, was the firm's Vice President of Global Design.

Pratap Bose joined Tata Motors in 2007. He was appointed as the firm's Head of Design in 2011 before being promoted to the position of VP in 2019. In his 14-year long stint with Tata Motors, Bose is credited to have given a new direction to newer Tata cars and SUVs which particularly stood out for their design. That is evident right across the entire portfolio, starting with the Tiago hatchback, all the way to the new Tata Safari. His phenomenal contribution in vehicle design even led to him being nominated for the 2021 World Car Person of the Year award.

That said, with much of Tata's upcoming product line-up sorted for the next few years, the design maestro must have been on the lookout for newer opportunities. And that, he seems to have found at the Mahindra Group. Mahindra has for some time been working on a fresh push into the passenger vehicle segment with its next-generation of models. The carmaker is also developing all-electric products that will be based on its new ‘Born Electric’ skateboard platform.

Considering that Bose intends to continue working for an Indian company, Mahindra's new design center in the UK then perfectly aligns with what the former Tata designer could be looking for. And the benefits for Mahindra in this are huge. Given how popular Tata vehicles have become over the last few years for their fantastic design, Mahindra could definitely benefit with this veteran designer leading its design team. Vehicle design, anyway, hasn't been one of Mahindra's strongest suits so far. This could also see Bose get back to two-wheeler designing at Peugeot Motorcycles, a wholly-owned subsidiarity of Mahindra Group, after his early days at Piaggio.

As for Mahindra's new design studio in the UK, it will support the firm's design vertical, that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy. M.A.D.E has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the "design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally". It will thus play a pivotal role in visualizing and shaping Mahindra’s next-gen products. Given that M.A.D.E is being set up in Coventry, UK, it works out perfectly for Bose as he is currently based in Leamington Spa, which is close to Coventry.

