Tata Motors Regain 3rd Position In Top Carmakers Of India After 9 Years

As the last fiscal year came to an end, several automakers in India announced their March 2021 sales figure to be at an unbelievable high. The year-on-year sales growth was particularly very contrasting as sales in March 2020 were severely compromised by the pandemic and the resulting lockdown. Almost no one could have predicted the Indian automotive industry to bounce back as strongly as it has done, and one of the biggest winners in this game have been Tata Motors.

In March 2021, Tata Motors sold 29,654 units of passenger vehicles as compared to 5,676 units sold in the same month a year ago, thus recording a massive year-on-year growth of 422%. If we look into sales of entire of Q4 of the last fiscal year, the carmaker sold 83,857 units as compared to 32,000 units sold in the same period of the previous fiscal year, here again recording a massive growth of 162%. In fact, if we now look into sales of entire FY21, the company sold 222,025 units in the last fiscal year as compared to 131,196 units in the previous fiscal year, thus recording a growth of 69%.

All this has come on the back of safe, stylish and very desirable cars, which we probably couldn't have said about Tata Motors even a few years ago. In fact, with these sales figures, Tata Motors now stand third on the list of top car manufacturers in India, following Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Tata Motors have regained third position on this list after 9 years, recording their highest ever sales in 8 years. Perhaps, a better measure of sales performance will be to compare the 29,654 units sold in March 2021 to the 27,225 units sold in February 2021, an increase of 8.92%, month-on-month.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said,

"The PV industry witnessed a strong growth in Q4FY21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand. Tata Motors PV Business posted its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20. The company's "New Forever" product range, including the new Tata Safari, continues to witness strong acceptance in the market.

Tata Motors is also leading the EV race in India with the Nexon EV, which is currently the highest sold EV in the country. The company sold 4,219 units in FY21, a threefold increase over FY20. Other newer Tata models such as the Harrier, the all-new Safari and the Altroz hatchback continue to post robust sales on account of being stylish, well packaged and good value-for-money. Tata's entry-level models such as the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor sub-compact sedan have also been performing well in their respective segments.

