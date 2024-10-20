Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Motorcycle Launched in India

20/10/2024

Honda has introduced the 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel motorcycle. This is India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle, running on up to E85 ethanol. Priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Honda CB300F flex-fuel is available for booking at BigWing dealerships.

Powered by a 293.52cc engine, the Honda CB300F flex-fuel offers 18.3 kW of power and 25.9 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist slipper clutch. For safety, it features dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and an adjustable suspension system.

With advanced tech, including a digital instrument panel and Intelligent Ethanol Indicator, the CB300F flex-fuel motorcycle is a perfect blend of performance and sustainability. Available in two color options, it’s set to hit dealerships by late October.

