An ‘Invisible’ Watch Crafted from the Same Material as BMW’s Darkest Car

H. Moser & Cie, a prestigious watchmaker, has made waves by using a material called Vantablack to create an 'invisible' timepiece. For automotive enthusiasts, the connection between this watch and BMW’s use of the same material for the world’s darkest car adds an intriguing layer to the story. Let’s explore how Vantablack, a revolutionary material that absorbs nearly 100% of visible light, has become a fascination for both high-end watchmakers and car manufacturers.

What Is Vantablack?

Vantablack is not just another paint; it's a material that absorbs 99.965% of visible light, making surfaces appear impossibly dark. Developed by the National Physical Laboratory in the UK, it creates the illusion of a complete void, making any object coated with it seem like it disappears into the background. When applied, Vantablack gives the effect of light being swallowed, making it a surreal choice for luxury products.

Also read: India Welcomes BMW M4 CS: BMW's First-Ever CS Model in the Country

While it may seem more fitting for the realm of science fiction, its real-world applications are just as captivating. Automotive enthusiasts might recall BMW’s use of Vantablack in one of their concept vehicles. When they coated an entire car with the material, it transformed the car into something that looked like it had stepped out of a sci-fi movie—alien, otherworldly, and dramatically mysterious. BMW’s Vantablack concept car absorbed almost all light, leaving a shape defined only by shadows, with almost no reflection.

H. Moser’s 'Invisible' Watch

H. Moser, an independent Swiss watchmaker with nearly two centuries of expertise, tapped into the uniqueness of Vantablack to create a timepiece that is unlike anything seen before. While they already use Vantablack for some production models, the brand once experimented with an entire watch case and dial coated in this material. The result? A watch so dark that it virtually disappears when placed against a black background, leaving only the hands visible, as if they’re floating in mid-air.

However, this "invisible" effect comes with a catch. Vantablack’s unique properties make whatever it covers extremely delicate. The material is so brittle that coating an entire watch in Vantablack for mass production would be impractical. For now, this remains a one-off prototype, but it stands as a testament to H. Moser’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation.

Source