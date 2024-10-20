BYD Using Walker S1 Humanoid Robot in EV Factories

Chinese EV giant, BYD is now utilizing UBTech’s Walker S1 humanoid robot to enhance its factory operations. UBTech, a Chinese robotics company, has received over 500 orders for the Walker S1 from leading automakers, signaling a move towards automation to address labor shortages in China.

Standing 5.6 feet tall and weighing 167.6 pounds, the Walker S1 handles tasks like quality inspections, assembling components, and sorting parts. By taking on repetitive and physically demanding jobs, it reduces injury risks for human workers.

Also read: Massive BYD Recall: Fire Hazard Affects Nearly 100,000 EVs

UBTech’s growing impact in the automation space is further highlighted by its collaborations with companies like BYD, Geely, and FAW-Volkswagen.

Source