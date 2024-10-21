Lamborghini Revuelto Goes Up in Flames on New York Highway

A Lamborghini Revuelto was reduced to ashes after catching fire while being driven down a New York highway. Thankfully, it was confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Though the cause remains unknown, this raises concerns over potential issues in Lamborghini’s first-ever hybrid supercar.

Launched globally in March 2023, the Revuelto is a high-performance machine, boasting a 6.5-liter V12 hybrid engine that delivers a staggering 1001 hp. Despite its cutting-edge tech and powerful performance, recent reports suggest reliability might be a concern. A similar Revuelto broke down during a test drive in India, leaving the driver stranded.

The Revuelto’s hybrid system features a small 3.8 kWh battery, providing a limited EV range of 6 miles. While Lamborghini’s flagship supercar is a marvel of engineering, incidents like this fire could prompt the brand to investigate potential issues with the model.

