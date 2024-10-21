Lamborghini Revuelto Goes Up in Flames on New York Highway

21/10/2024 - 19:47 | Lamborghini,   | IAB Team

A Lamborghini Revuelto was reduced to ashes after catching fire while being driven down a New York highway. Thankfully, it was confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Though the cause remains unknown, this raises concerns over potential issues in Lamborghini’s first-ever hybrid supercar.

Lamborghini Revuelto Fire Ny

Launched globally in March 2023, the Revuelto is a high-performance machine, boasting a 6.5-liter V12 hybrid engine that delivers a staggering 1001 hp. Despite its cutting-edge tech and powerful performance, recent reports suggest reliability might be a concern. A similar Revuelto broke down during a test drive in India, leaving the driver stranded.

Also read: YouTuber Scores a Crashed Lamborghini Murciélago for a Steal, Aims to Transform it for SEMA

The Revuelto’s hybrid system features a small 3.8 kWh battery, providing a limited EV range of 6 miles. While Lamborghini’s flagship supercar is a marvel of engineering, incidents like this fire could prompt the brand to investigate potential issues with the model.

Source

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest