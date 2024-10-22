No Age Limit for Speed: 94-Year-Old Hits 150 MPH in Ferrari

At the age of 94, Donna Maddox proved that dreams have no expiration date. In a heart-pounding moment of sheer thrill, Donna fulfilled her lifelong passion for speed by driving a Ferrari at a staggering 150 miles per hour. Known for her daredevil spirit, this wasn't her first brush with high-speed driving—she once pushed her Lincoln to 115 mph!

Her latest adventure came courtesy of Waltonwood Twelve Oaks’ Adventure Program, which offers its residents the chance to experience bucket-list activities. Through this initiative, Donna joined the Xtreme Xperience at Michigan International Speedway, riding alongside a professional race car driver for the drive of her life.

The event was captured and shared on social media by Waltonwood Senior Living, and it quickly gained attention. Donna’s story struck a chord with car enthusiasts and dreamers alike, proving that there is no age limit to living life on the edge. The viral post, shared across Instagram, showcased Donna’s fearless spirit, inspiring people to chase their passions no matter their age.

This incredible moment is a reminder that the love for cars and the thrill of speed transcends generations. Donna's fearless attitude and lust for life inspire all of us to keep pursuing our dreams. "If you're alive, then live," she said at the event—a powerful message from someone who has lived her life on her own terms.

Thanks to the Waltonwood Adventure Program, Donna's once-distant dream became a reality. Her exhilarating Ferrari ride serves as a beacon of motivation for everyone, proving that it’s never too late to chase after what makes your heart race.

