BMW Uses Electric Trucks to Haul Batteries for Electric Vehicles

BMW is taking a step further into sustainability by utilizing fully electric trucks to transport EV components, though it’s not entering the truck market. Partnering with German company Designwerk, BMW now uses two electric trucks to haul battery cells and modules from the BMW Allee warehouse to its battery production center in Leipzig.

Each truck covers about 62 miles daily, completing a five-mile round trip up to 12 times a day. This switch from diesel to electric trucks is projected to save BMW around nine tons of CO2 emissions annually. Additionally, the electric trucks are quieter, reducing noise levels by about five decibels compared to diesel alternatives.

Powered by 610 hp from four electric motors, the trucks feature a 340-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, which can be charged to 80% in 1.5 hours. The batteries last for about 3,000 charges before needing replacement.

These trucks play a key role in BMW's Leipzig plant, which produces battery packs for models like the iX1, i4, i5, and the electric MINI Countryman. The facility, where BMW once built the iconic i3 and i8, can now produce up to 300,000 battery packs annually with a workforce of around 1,000 employees.

