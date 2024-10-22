BYD Han EV and BYD M6 Electric MPV Launched in Vietnam

BYD has officially launched the Han EV and M6 electric MPV in Vietnam. The flagship Han EV is priced at 1,489,000,000 VND (58,800 USD), while the M6 MPV starts at 756,000,000 VND (29,800 USD).

The Han EV, BYD's premium electric sedan, first debuted in China in 2020 and received a 2025 refresh with upgraded rear suspension, new body colors, and enhanced LiDAR sensors. The updated version was launched in China this September, starting at 165,800 yuan (23,200 USD).

Meanwhile, the M6 electric MPV, currently unavailable in China, is sold in select markets like Indonesia and Thailand. This model replaces the older combustion-engine version, which was discontinued after several facelifts.

BYD entered the Vietnamese market in July 2023 with the Dolphin, Seal, and Atto 3. Although there were earlier rumors about a potential manufacturing plant in Vietnam, the vehicles are currently imported from China, with future plans to source them from BYD’s new factory in Thailand.

Source: Phoenix News via CarNewsChina