Suzuki Fronx Launched in Japan, Comes With 4WD Too

Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched its latest compact SUV, the Suzuki Fronx, in Japan. This stylish newcomer blends the appeal of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV as it is available in a 4WD version too.

The Fronx stands out with its sleek coupe-like silhouette, bold front styling, and distinctive double fenders, ensuring it grabs attention even in crowded cityscapes. Inside, the Black x Bordeaux color scheme, accented by silver highlights, creates a sporty yet luxurious atmosphere.

Compact yet spacious, the Fronx measures 3,995mm in length, 1,765mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, with a tight 4.8m turning radius for easy city maneuvering. It also features soundproofing enhancements for a quieter ride and comes equipped with modern comforts like memory navigation, wireless charging, and an electric parking brake.

Under the hood, the 1.5L K15C engine, paired with a mild hybrid system and a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivers both smooth performance and strong acceleration. A 4WD variant is also available, exclusive to the Japanese market.

Safety remains a priority, with advanced technologies such as Dual Sensor Brake Support II, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist ensuring a safe and confident drive.