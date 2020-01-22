Tata Altroz launched in India, prices start at INR 5.29 lakh

22/01/2020 - 14:03 | ,   | Prashant Singh
Officially revealed almost a month back, the Tata Altroz has been finally launched in India today. Prices start at INR 5.29 lakh* for the base petrol XE configuration and extend up to INR 9.29 lakh* for the top-end XZ (O) diesel configuration. Check out our detailed review of the new hatchback here.

Tata Altroz Launch
The Tata Altroz is available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O).

Tata Altroz - Prices 

Tata Altroz prices (ex-showroom, pan-India)
VariantAltroz petrolAltroz diesel
XEINR 5.29 lakhINR 6.99 lakh
XMINR 6.15 lakhINR 7.75 lakh
XTINR 6.84 lakhINR 8.44 lakh
XZINR 7.44 lakhINR 9.04 lakh
XZ (O)INR 7.69 lakhINR 9.29 lakh

The Tata Altroz is the production version of the Tata 45X concept that debuted at Auto Expo 2018 and was later displayed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show as well. The Maruti Baleno rival recently received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Altroz is available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Apart from this, it also available with a slew of customisation packs for the customers who want only select features of the higher trims. Its exterior colour choices include Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.

The Tata Altroz is kitted with some very promising features including a semi-digital instrument panel that comprises an analogue rev counter and a 7-inch colour display, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 100-watt Harman sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, USB fast charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, illuminated and cooled glove box and idle start-stop system (only on petrol variant).

Tata Altroz - Engine and Transmission Specifications

AspectPetrol EngineDiesel Engine
Type1.2 L BS6 Petrol1.5 L BS6 Diesel
Cubic Capacity1199 cc1497 cc
Max Power86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm90 PS at 4000 rpm
Max Torque113 Nm at 3300 rpm200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm
Transmission Type5 Speed Manual Transmission5 Speed Manual Transmission

On the safety front, features like the rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and ISOFIX anchorages, are part of the standard kit.

Tata Altroz - Dimensions

AspectMeasurement
Overall Length3990 mm
Width1755 mm
Overall Height (Unladen)1523 mm
Wheel Base2501 mm
Ground Clearance (Unladen)165 mm
Fuel Tank capacity37 L

Tata Altroz Rear Three Quarters Red Image 1
The Tata Altroz has received 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP very recently.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Sedan (Tata X452) - IAB Rendering

The Tata Altroz is a direct rival to the likes of Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno.

*ex-showroom, India

Tata Altroz - Image Gallery

