Tata Altroz launched in India, prices start at INR 5.29 lakh

Officially revealed almost a month back, the Tata Altroz has been finally launched in India today. Prices start at INR 5.29 lakh* for the base petrol XE configuration and extend up to INR 9.29 lakh* for the top-end XZ (O) diesel configuration. Check out our detailed review of the new hatchback here.

Tata Altroz - Prices

Tata Altroz prices (ex-showroom, pan-India) Variant Altroz petrol Altroz diesel XE INR 5.29 lakh INR 6.99 lakh XM INR 6.15 lakh INR 7.75 lakh XT INR 6.84 lakh INR 8.44 lakh XZ INR 7.44 lakh INR 9.04 lakh XZ (O) INR 7.69 lakh INR 9.29 lakh

The Tata Altroz is the production version of the Tata 45X concept that debuted at Auto Expo 2018 and was later displayed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show as well. The Maruti Baleno rival recently received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Altroz is available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Apart from this, it also available with a slew of customisation packs for the customers who want only select features of the higher trims. Its exterior colour choices include Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.

The Tata Altroz is kitted with some very promising features including a semi-digital instrument panel that comprises an analogue rev counter and a 7-inch colour display, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 100-watt Harman sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, USB fast charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, illuminated and cooled glove box and idle start-stop system (only on petrol variant).

Tata Altroz - Engine and Transmission Specifications

Aspect Petrol Engine Diesel Engine Type 1.2 L BS6 Petrol 1.5 L BS6 Diesel Cubic Capacity 1199 cc 1497 cc Max Power 86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm 90 PS at 4000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 3300 rpm 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed Manual Transmission 5 Speed Manual Transmission

On the safety front, features like the rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and ISOFIX anchorages, are part of the standard kit.

Tata Altroz - Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Overall Length 3990 mm Width 1755 mm Overall Height (Unladen) 1523 mm Wheel Base 2501 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 165 mm Fuel Tank capacity 37 L

The Tata Altroz is a direct rival to the likes of Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno.

*ex-showroom, India