Production Tata H2X (Tata Hornbill) spied on test again, interior partially revealed

The production Tata H2X has been spied on test again. Also referred to as the Tata Hornbill in the past, it could be introduced as a near-production concept at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

For the uninformed, Tata Motors originally came-up with the H2X concept at the last year's Geneva Motor Show and it has said in the past that the production-ready model will not be far from the concept in terms of exterior design.

Though the spied prototype is hidden under thick camouflage sheets, from the size and proportion it can be made out that the Maruti Ignis rival won't look much different in production form. Also, it is safe to assume that the top-spec variants of H2X will be kitted with features such as faux skid plates, roof rails, black body cladding and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a rugged and intimidating appeal.

Inside, expect the Tata H2X to have Tata Altroz-inspired design. As visible in the spy shot above, a floating infotainment system will be centrally located on the dashboard. Bits like steering wheel, instrument cluster and some switch-gears could also be carried over from the B-segment hatchback.

As per a previous report, the Tata H2X and the Tata Altroz will have a commonality of over 70%. The H2X will also sit on the Alfa-Arc platform. As for the dimensions, the concept version measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and 1,636 mm in height and has a 2,405 mm wheelbase. The production version will have similar figures.

The production Tata H2X will employ the Tata Altroz's BS-VI 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. This engine may be offered with a 5-speed MT as standard and a 5-speed AMT optionally.

The Tata H2X will be launched sometime in H2 2020, since the company will be busy with a slew of launches already planned for early 2020, including the Nexon EV and the Gravitas.

[Image: CarWale]