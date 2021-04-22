Tata Altroz Founder Edition Delivered to TCS Employee

Tata Motors was established by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata back in 1945, and to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the carmaker has introduced the Exclusive Founders Edition of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz and Harrier. The limited-edition models feature some special touches to celebrate the achievement of this milestone. the models get a special chrome-finished ‘T’ Tata badge on the front grille and boot lid with a blue coloured background to pay homage to the company’s founder- JRD Tata with the signature of JRD Tata on the outside of its side fenders, C-pillar, tailgate and on the dashboard inside the cabin. Other than this, all the models get no cosmetic and feature updates. Here’s a recent video, where a Tata employee shows the changes in his Founder Edition Altroz.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named T.C. Motors PVT. LTD. This newly introduced Exclusive Founders Edition is only offered to Tata Employees and is not available for regular buyers. The price of the new Founder Edition will be the same as the regular models they are based on. Mechanically, the models will remain the same. A Tata employee can book the car online, and they have to enter their employee ID, number and name. The buyer you see in this video is Mr Faisal Kareem, and he works at TCS. Along with the addition of JRD Tata badges around the car, a person will also get a photo frame of the vehicle he/she buys.

Talking about Tata Altroz, it derives power from three different engine options- a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit. The 1.2-litre petrol unit churns out power and torque outputs of 86 PS and 113 Nm, while the turbocharged diesel mill develops 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come coupled to a 5-speed MT. The more potent 1.2-litre turbocharged gasoline unit is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 140 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT. The carmaker is also planning to introduce the DCT gearbox with the car in the coming months. In the Indian market, Tata Altroz is retailed at a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.