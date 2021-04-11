Tata Altroz Records 557% Growth in March, Whereas Tigor Posts 1591% Growth

The year 2021 is going quite well for Tata Motors as they are achieving progressive sales figures every month. Tata Altroz is one of those top-selling products, which witnessed a year-on-year growth of 558 per cent last month. In March 2021, the carmaker retailed 7,550 units of Altroz in the Indian market, while the 1,147 units of the premium hatchback were sold in the same month last year. In fact, the Tata Altroz was the second best-selling car in the automaker’s stable in March 2021.

Early last year, the automaker introduced Altroz in the Indian market. In the premium hatchback space, it rivals with the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and VW Polo. Mechanically, it derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine. The former develops 85bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 89bhp and 200 Nm. Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed MT. The hatchback is also available with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110bhp and 140 Nm of twisting force. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT.

The carmaker has plans to introduce a DCT gearbox for Altroz turbo-petrol in the coming months. It is also the safest car in the premium hatchback space as it has scored a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test. In terms of dimension, the Tata hatchback is 3,990 mm long, 1,755 wide, 1,523 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. It gets retailed at starting price of INR 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base XE petrol trim and goes all the way up to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec XZ Plus diesel variant.

On the other hand, the Tigor sub-compact sedan was the least selling Tata product last month, but in the same month, it registered it's maximum year-on-year growth of 1591 per cent. Tata Motors sold 2,097 units of Tigor in March 2021, whereas, the automaker was only able to retail 124 units of the car in the same month last year. That said, Tata Motors have been gaining on overall market share over the last few months and we expect the carmaker to strongly continue on this growth trajectory.

In March 2020, Tata Motors had a market share of just 4.03%, which increased to 9.25% by March 2021. That's a huge year-on-year growth of 5.22% in market share. And that can only be attributed to Tata's new range of cars that have been received very well by customers, particularly the likes of Altroz, Harrier and the new Safari. Tata's increased attention to safety have made them even more popular in the minds of Indian buyers who are continuously growing more aware about improved safety requirements.

