Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 teased, to be launched soon - IAB Report

Suzuki has announced the V-Strom 650 XT BS6 with a teaser image. The company will launch the new middleweight adventure tourer soon.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was introduced in India early last year. It was powered by a BS4-compliant 645 cc liquid-cooled engine. This DOHC, 90-degree V-Twin powerplant produced 70 BHP of maximum power at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The power and torque output figures of this mill in its BS6 state of tune could be slightly different.

Suzuki had showcased the V-Strom 650 XT BS6 at the Auto Expo 2020. The motorcycle did not feature any cosmetic updates other than the new set of graphics. Features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, tall windscreen, large and comfortable seat, single-piece headlight, wire-spoke wheels that support tubeless tyres, upright riding posture have also been carried forward from the bike’s predecessor.

Similarly, the cycle parts are identical as well. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. The braking comes from twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. For safety, there’s a dual-channel ABS along with traction control system.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 is expected to be more expensive than its BS4 counterpart which retailed at INR 7,52,084 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

In other news, Suzuki has launched the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT in Japan at JPY 14,30,000 (INR 10.20 lakh) and JPY 15,18,000 (INR 10.83 lakh) respectively. Both the sports adventure tourers will go on sale on 24 April 2020.