Red Suzuki Katana officially unveiled in Japan [Video]

A red Suzuki Katana has been officially unveiled in Japan. This is the third colour option for the Suzuki Katana, in addition to the Mystic Silver Metallic and Glass Sparkle Black existing ones.

What’s new?

In its new red colour, the Suzuki Katana looks even more tempting. And it should be because this colour option is quite different from the ones already available. To make this a unique option, Suzuki has painted the alloy wheels of the Katana red. Moreover, the fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD forks feature a golden shade and to match that. The single-piece handlebar has also been finished in a shade of gold.

Things just don’t stop there. Suzuki has also ensured that the attention to detail is maintained. That’s why there is red stitching on the dual-tone single-piece seat of the Katana. All these changes help the red Suzuki Katana stand out.

Red Suzuki Katana Specifications

Apart from the new colour scheme, the rest of the motorcycle is the same. The red Suzuki Katana uses the familiar 998 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 109 kW or 148 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The 4-valve DOHC engine features a fuel-injection system and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Red Suzuki Katana Features

The Suzuki Katana was originally a very popular sport-touring motorcycle sold back in the 1980-90s. The new model is a tribute to that motorcycle. The red model, like the regular bike, features a full-LED square headlamp with LED DRLs present at the semi-fairing. There are sharp and prominent lines running from the front end of the semi-fairing to the rear of the fuel tank. The high-rise tail section gives the bike a sportier stance. There is also a single-piece handlebar and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Red Suzuki Katana Price

The Suzuki Katana retails at JPY 1,400,000 (INR 9.78 lakh) in the Mystic Silver Metallic and Glass Sparkle Black colour options. The price of the red Suzuki Katana is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Possibly India-bound Suzuki SV650 ABS gets three new colour scheme

Suzuki showcased the new Katana at the Auto Expo 2020 in India to gauge customer interest. It plans to launch more premium bikes in India and the Katana could be a part of it along with the Suzuki SV650.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.