Suzuki has launched the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT in Japan. Both the sports adventure tourers will go on sale on 24 April 2020.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Specs

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT share a 1,036 cc V-Twin engine. This liquid-cooled, fuel-injected powerplant produces 78 kW or 106 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This engine should offer a good low and mid-range performance.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Features

Based on the concept of "The Master of Adventure", both the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT are designed to provide comfortable, long-distance touring. They feature a square-shaped full-LED headlight that reminds us of the all-new Suzuki Katana. There’s a long adjustable windscreen to protect the rider from windblasts. Suzuki has also included a fully-digital monochrome instrument cluster. It is an LCD unit and not a TFT display.

The V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT comes equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). The following table lists the main features of both the bikes.

Feature Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Traction control Yes Yes Suzuki Easy Start System Yes Yes Low RPM assist Yes Yes Cruise control No Yes Hill hold control system No Yes Road dependent control system No Yes Slope dependent control system No Yes Motion track brake system No Yes Electronically controlled throttle system Yes Yes SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) Yes Yes Windscreen 3-step height adjustment 11-step height adjustment Wheels Cast Wire spoke USB socket Yes Yes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Colours

Both bikes are available in 3 colour options. The V-Strom 1050 comes in Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray, Glass Sparkle Black / Brilliant White and Glass Sparkle Black. The V-Strom 1050 XT is available in Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black and Heritage Special.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Price

The V-Strom 1050 costs JPY 14,30,000 (INR 10.20 lakh) whereas the V-Strom 1050 XT retails at JPY 15,18,000 (INR 10.83 lakh). Suzuki plans to sell 300 units of the new bikes in Japan annually.

