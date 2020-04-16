Suzuki has launched the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT in Japan. Both the sports adventure tourers will go on sale on 24 April 2020.
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Specs
The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT share a 1,036 cc V-Twin engine. This liquid-cooled, fuel-injected powerplant produces 78 kW or 106 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This engine should offer a good low and mid-range performance.
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Features
Based on the concept of "The Master of Adventure", both the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT are designed to provide comfortable, long-distance touring. They feature a square-shaped full-LED headlight that reminds us of the all-new Suzuki Katana. There’s a long adjustable windscreen to protect the rider from windblasts. Suzuki has also included a fully-digital monochrome instrument cluster. It is an LCD unit and not a TFT display.
The V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 XT comes equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). The following table lists the main features of both the bikes.
|Feature
|Suzuki V-Strom 1050
|Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT
|Traction control
|Yes
|Yes
|Suzuki Easy Start System
|Yes
|Yes
|Low RPM assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise control
|No
|Yes
|Hill hold control system
|No
|Yes
|Road dependent control system
|No
|Yes
|Slope dependent control system
|No
|Yes
|Motion track brake system
|No
|Yes
|Electronically controlled throttle system
|Yes
|Yes
|SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector)
|Yes
|Yes
|Windscreen
|3-step height adjustment
|11-step height adjustment
|Wheels
|Cast
|Wire spoke
|USB socket
|Yes
|Yes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Colours
Both bikes are available in 3 colour options. The V-Strom 1050 comes in Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray, Glass Sparkle Black / Brilliant White and Glass Sparkle Black. The V-Strom 1050 XT is available in Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black and Heritage Special.
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 & Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Price
The V-Strom 1050 costs JPY 14,30,000 (INR 10.20 lakh) whereas the V-Strom 1050 XT retails at JPY 15,18,000 (INR 10.83 lakh). Suzuki plans to sell 300 units of the new bikes in Japan annually.
