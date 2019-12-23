BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 to be launched in January 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled the BS-VI compliant version of its top-selling scooter, the Access 125. The launch of the Access 125 will also mark Suzuki Motorcycle India’s transition from BS-IV to BS-VI. While the company is yet to announce a launch date, it has confirmed that the Access 125 BS-VI will arrive in January 2020.

Speaking about the upcoming BS-VI Access 125, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said:

We are thrilled to announce our first BS-VI product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of 1st April… We are confident that the All-New BS6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. The All-New Access 125 comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers.

Apart from BS-VI compliance, the new Suzuki Access 125 will also pack new features such as Eco Assist illumination, external fuel filling lid and LED headlamp. The updated BS-VI engine will benefit from fuel injection technology and it will deliver 8.7 PS of peak power at 6,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Suzuki Motorcycle India states that the fuel injection technology will provide smooth power delivery, and offer optimum combustion efficiency. The system will also help in easy start-up even in cold condition.

The Eco Assist illumination function aims to inform the rider when the scooter is delivering maximum fuel economy. The Green Light on the console indicates that the riding pattern is compatible with fuel-efficient riding. Moreover, the instrument console will also include a voltage meter to indicate battery conditions.

The external fuel filling lid will enhance the convenience factor. The rider no longer will need to open the seat to access the fuel filler cap, thus making refuelling less tedious.

The addition of a new LED headlamp brings the Access 125’s feature list at par with its rivals such as the Honda Activa 125 and the TVS NTORQ 125. Regular followers would know that Suzuki’s second scooter in the Indian market, the Burgman Street already comes with a full LED headlight. The new hardware should deliver better illumination at night.

Similar to the BS-IV model, the upcoming Access 125 BS-VI will continue to use the safety net of the Combined Brake System (CBS). Braking department will comprise drum brakes on both wheels as standard while the front disc will be available as an option.

Other key features of the upcoming BS-VI Access 125 include a long seat, enlarged floorboard, larger under-seat storage (capacity yet to be revealed) and easy start system. Styling cues will continue to feature the retro looks. Apart from the standard model, Suzuki Motorcycle India will offer a new Special Edition version that will pack USB DC socket for charging mobile phones as standard.