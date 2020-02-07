Suzuki Katana makes Indian debut - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Apart from the BS-VI line-up, Suzuki Motorcycle India is displaying the all-new Katana neo-retro motorcycle at Auto Expo 2020. The all-new Katana was first showcased at the 2018 Intermot show in Germany.

The Suzuki Katana was originally a very popular sport-touring motorcycle sold back in 1980-90s. The all-new Suzuki Katana's squarish (LED) headlight is a tribute to the classic model, while rest of the bodywork is contemporary, lending it a neo-retro flavour. The reborn model is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F and sources its power from the same 999 cc in-line four-cylinder engine which delivers 147 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

The Suzuki Katana borrows the twin-spar aluminium frame also from the Suzuki GSX-S1000F. It comes kitted with a fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD fork (front) and a link-type monoshock set-up at the rear. Brembo disc brakes with radial callipers provide the stopping power are governed by ABS. Electronics package includes a full-colour TFT screen and three-level switchable traction control. The sharp and sculpted bodywork which lends the Katana a very unique identity, also adds to its overall weight, which stands at 215 kg (kerb).

Suzuki Motorcycle India wants to gauge the customer interest in the all-new Katana by showcasing it at Auto Expo 2020. If there is a significant customer interest around the product, it may launch it later this year. Given that it will be a very low-volume product, we don't expect the company to locally assemble this model. This would mean a very high retail price. The all-new model is manufactured at the Hamamatsu plant in Japan.