Suzuki Intruder BS6 becomes costlier by around INR 2K - IAB Report

The Suzuki Intruder BS6 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held in February this year. The Japanese manufacturer took around a month and launched the more eco-friendly Intruder in our market for INR 1.20 lakh* in March. Now, the company has increased the price of the motorcycle by INR 2,141.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Suzuki Intruder BS6 INR 1,20,000 INR 1,22,141 INR 2,141

The Intruder BS6 is not the only model in the company’s line-up to receive a price hike. Suzuki has also increased the prices of the Gixxer BS6, Gixxer SF BS6, Gixxer 250 BS6, and Gixxer SF 250 BS6.

The Suzuki Intruder BS6 has a 155cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine that has been equipped with the company’s SEP technology and fuel injection system which enhance the bike’s throttle response, performance as well as fuel efficiency. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing 13.6 PS of maximum power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque.

While the Intruder BS6 is a comfortable motorcycle to ride, it isn’t really popular for its looks and design. It features an odd-shaped headlamp, LED DRL, LED taillamp, digital instrument cluster, sharp twin-barrel exhaust, premium backrest for the pillion, and more.

As for the colour choices, the Suzuki Intruder BS6 comes in three colour options including Metallic Matte Black/Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 price hiked for the first time

In other news, The exhaust system of the Suzuki Intruder 250 has been leaked via patent images. The Japanese two-wheeler giant filed the patent application in November 2018. However, as of now, there’s no solid information regarding the launch of the quarter-litre cruiser.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi