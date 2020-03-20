Suzuki Intruder BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.20 lakh

A month after unveiling the Intruder BS6 at Auto Expo 2020, Suzuki has launched it in India today. The new Suzuki Intruder BS6's price is INR 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

To comply with the less harmful and more stringent BS6 emission norms, the new Suzuki Intruder has been given a fuel-injection system and Suzuki’s SEP technology. This should improve the bike’s throttle response, performance as well as fuel efficiency. Also, the engine will operate more smoothly.

The 155 cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine of the Suzuki Intruder produces 13.6 PS of maximum power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque in its BS6 version. In comparison, in its BS4 version, it develops 14.1 PS and 14 Nm. Like in the old bike, the engine is linked to a 5-speed transmission.

In terms of styling, the new Suzuki Intruder BS6 is exactly the same as its BS4 counterpart. It features a sharp twin-barrel exhaust, LED taillight, LED DRL, digital instrument cluster, comfortable and upright riding posture, premium backrest for the pillion, etc. The overall design of the Intruder isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Most will either love it or hate it, there’s no middle ground.

The shock absorption tasks on the Suzuki Intruder are handled by conventional telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock. Anchoring duties are performed by disc brake on both ends aided by a single-channel ABS.

The new Suzuki Intruder BS6 is available in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver - and now at dealerships nationwide.

