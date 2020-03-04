Suzuki launches BS-VI Gixxer & BS-VI Gixxer SF with INR 11,000+ price hike

Suzuki had showcased its entire BS-VI product line-up for India at Auto Expo 2020 last month. Today, it has launched the BS-VI Gixxer and BS-VI Gixxer SF in the country.

The BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer has the same design and style as the BS-IV Suzuki Gixxer. It features a full-LED compact headlight, LED signature taillight, sharp tank scoops, muscular fuel tank design and split seats. It is one of the best-looking naked motorcycles in its segment. It also comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster and a sporty exhaust with dual outlets.

Powering the BS-VI Gixxer is the same 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which now complies with the more stringent BS-VI emission norms. Its power output has been reduced from 14.1 PS to 13.6 PS and the torque output has also been down, from 14 Nm to 13.8 Nm. The transmission, however, is the same 5-speed unit.

The Gixxer SF has retained its key features like the aerodynamic fairing, sleek full-LED headlight, clip-on handlebar, sporty 6-spoke alloy wheels, etc. post the BS-VI transition. As in case of the Gixxer, the maximum power and the maximum torque of the 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine have reduced from 14.1 PS to 13.6 PS and from 14 Nm to 13.8 Nm respectively.

BS-IV Suzuki Gixxer range vs. BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer range - Prices*

Model Old (BS-IV) price (INR) New (BS-VI) price (INR) Difference (INR) Gixxer 1,00,212 1,11,871 11,659 Gixxer SF 1,09,870 1,21,871 12,001 Gixxer SF MotoGP 1,10,605 1,22,900 12,295

Apart from making the engine of the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF BS-VI compliant, Suzuki has not implemented any other significant changes in these motorcycles. However, the new prices have still gone up by a big margin - as high as INR 12,295.

The BS-VI Gixxer and Gixxer SF were Suzuki’s first BS-VI motorcycles in India. The Japanese company will launch its other BS-VI bikes later this month.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi