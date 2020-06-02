Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) officially revealed, to be launched on 16 June [Video]

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has been officially revealed. The 300 cc twin-cylinder motorcycle will be launched in China on 16 June 2020.

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is a fantastic-looking naked streetfighter. It has several awesome styling features such as a full-LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, uniquely shaped headlight cowl, large 16-litre muscular fuel tank with big and attractive tank scoops, high-rise tail section and eye-catching LED taillamp.

The 300 cc twin-cylinder motorbike was first revealed at the Chongqing Mobo Fair 2018. In April this year, it was detailed in several live images and thus more features of the motorcycle were known. Last month, the exhaust note of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) was also revealed via a video clip. Now, the naked streetfighter is finally set to go on sale in China. Some of its key features include:

Push and pull throttle cable

Clip-on handlebars

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Side-mounted sporty exhaust

Step up seats

Attractive alloy wheels

USB charging

Backlit switchgear

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has golden USD front forks from KYB and a 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock to handle the suspension duties. As for the braking, a 298 mm petal front disc with a dual-piston calliper and a smaller petal rear disc with a single-piston calliper has been provided. The motorcycle also has a dual-channel Bosch ABS as a safety feature.

A 298 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine powers the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300. It churns out 29.23 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Haojue has tuned this engine to for better low and mid-range performance. The expected fuel efficiency of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is 32.8 km/l (WMTC).

As for the pricing, the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is expected to cost somewhere in the range of CNY 33,000-35,000 (INR 3,49,200 - INR 3,70,364).