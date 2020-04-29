Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) detailed in live images ahead of launch

After revealing the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) naked streetfighter at the Chongqing Mobo Fair in 2018, Haojue is now preparing to launch it in China. The upcoming 300 cc motorcycle has been detailed in live images.

To clear the air, Haojue Motorcycles is Suzuki’s Chinese partner. Their joint venture company, called 'Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co., LTD', deals in a range of small-displacement Suzuki motorcycles.

The Suzuki GSX-S300 has a sporty and attractive design. It features a full-LED headlight that comes with integrated LED DRLs. The headlight cowl has a unique shape. There is also a small visor with ‘Haojue’ branding. The bold front look of the motorcycle is further enhanced by golden KYB USD forks.

The GSX-S300 has a large 16-litre muscular fuel tank. Its tank scoops are big and add to its styling. Haojue has also added an engine cowl which imparts a sporty touch to the motorcycle. Thanks to the split step-up seating arrangement and high-rise tail section, the profile of the DR300 is alluring. While the white colour of the motorcycle looks fantastic, the black colour is also very tempting.

One of the best features of the Suzuki GSX-S300 is the fully-digital instrument cluster. It shows a plethora of information such as speedometer in both mph and km/h, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, trip meters, gear position indicator, oil change indicator, and much more. It isn’t a fully-colour unit but it should be easily legible even under direct sunlight.

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) uses an all-new 298 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which churns out 29.23 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and is capable of returning fuel efficiency of 32.8 km/l (WMTC). Haojue has tuned this engine to for better low and mid-range performance.

As for the suspension, the GSX-S300 has USD front forks from KYB and a 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The anchoring duties on the bike are handled by a 298 mm petal disc with a dual-piston calliper at the front and a smaller petal disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear. The brakes are aided by a dual-channel Bosch ABS.

Haojue is expected to launch the GSX-S300 in China very soon. The new 300 cc bike will have a price somewhere in the range of CNY 33,000-35,000 (INR 3.54 lakh-3.76 lakh).

[Image Source 1: weibo.com]

[Image Source 2: weibo.com]