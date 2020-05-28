The much-awaited Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 has finally been launched in India. The more eco-friendly quarter-litre motorcycle has a starting price of INR 1.74 lakh*.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, along with its naked sibling the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6, in February this year. The brochure of the BS6-compliant fully-faired motorcycle was leaked in March. Now, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has finally launched the 250 cc motorbike.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Features

The list of features of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 and its predecessor is identical. The bike comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, attractive full-LED headlamp and LED taillamp, clip-on handlebars, sporty split seating arrangement with split pillion grab rails, brushed finish alloy wheels, double-barrel exhaust and dual-channel ABS. The stylish fairing not only enhances the bike’s visual appeal but also improves the aerodynamic efficiency.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Specs

Suzuki has worked upon the 249 cc single-cylinder engine to make it comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This oil-cooled, fuel-injected mill churns out 26.5 PS of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. In comparison, in its BS4 state of tune, it produced the exact amount of power (26.5 PS) but at slightly lower revs - 9,000 rpm. The torque output was marginally higher - 22.5 Nm - and it kicked in at 7,500 rpm. The transmission continues to be the familiar 6-speed unit.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Colours & Price

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 is available in two colour options - Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Black - which have been priced at INR 1,74,000*. There’s also a more premium Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 MotoGP edition which costs INR 1,74,900*.

The bookings for the newly launched Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 are now open. The deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to start in mid-June.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi