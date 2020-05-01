Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) exhaust note revealed [Video]

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) was recently detailed in live images which uncovered the bike’s black colour. Now, we've stumbled across a video which reveals the GSX-S300’s exhaust note and a few other details.

In the video, the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is parked indoors, perhaps, in a dealership. It is started and revved quite a bit. Even though the bike has a twin-cylinder engine, its exhaust note seems to be a little muted. This could be because Haojue had to ensure that the DR300 meets the necessary emission standards. An aftermarket exhaust could make this 298 cc motorcycle sound much better.

Apart from the exhaust note, the video also reveals the red colour option of the Suzuki GSX-S300. Previously, we have seen the motorcycle in white and black colour options. We also get to know that the bike comes with backlit switchgear. It is a minor but welcoming feature. The front end of the motorcycle with its LED headlamps on is also shown in the video. It looks pretty cool.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Key Features

Full LED lighting

Push and pull throttle cable

Clip-on handlebars

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Side-mounted sporty exhaust

Step up seats

Attractive alloy wheels

USB charging

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is powered by an all-new liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and is capable of returning fuel efficiency of 32.8 km/l (WMTC). Haojue has tuned this engine for better low and mid-range performance.

After revealing the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) at the Chongqing Mobo Fair in 2018, Haojue, Suzuki’s Chinese partner, is now preparing to launch it in China. The naked motorcycle is expected to be priced in the range of CNY 33,000-35,000 (INR 3.54 lakh-3.76 lakh).

[Source: imgur.com via weibo.com]