Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a striking new Pearl Mira Red livery

Suzuki has given new colour options for both the quarter-litre Gixxer motorcycles. In fact, the Japanese firm has also added two new paint schemes for the 150cc Gixxer. Now, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF, too, gets a striking new Pearl Mira Red livery.

This is the same shade which has also been added in the naked Gixxer’s colour palette. However, it looks much better on the Gixxer SF as it covers the entire fairing of the motorcycle. Suzuki has also used bold black fonts along with the silver brand logo on the fuel tank. We also have black alloy wheels with red pinstriping. And the fact that the engine is also finished in black, there is an overall rich contrast in the new Pearl Mira Red livery.

With the addition of the Pearl Mira Red colour, the Suzuki Gixxer SF is now available in a total of 3 paint schemes, the other two being the Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue. And all of them cost the same, i.e., INR 1,24,970 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is one of the best-looking motorcycles in its segment. It features a unique headlamp design, sculpted fuel tank, dual-barrel compact exhaust with chrome touches, split seat setup, and a high-rise tail section. The Gixxer SF also comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster and clip-on handlebars.

Powering the fully-faired motorcycle is a 155cc single-cylinder engine. It is the same motor that is also used in the Gixxer SF’s naked sibling. It is an air-cooled mill which comes with a SOHC setup and meets the latest BS6 emission standards. Suzuki has tuned this engine to produce 13.6 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm and generate a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm.