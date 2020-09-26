Suzuki has planned something big for 7 October 2020

Suzuki is planning something big for the Indian market. The Japanese company has sent out an invitation requesting to block the date, 7 October 2020, for an event, likely to be digital, that will commence from 11 am. No further details have been shared.

The invite included an image which said, ‘Introducing a superior way to ride’. Now, this hints that Suzuki could launch a new motorcycle on 7 October, however, which model would it be is a mystery. It is being said that Suzuki might finally launch the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT. In fact, the product page of the dual-sport motorcycle on the company’s official Indian website also says, ‘Coming soon’.

Other speculations suggest that the Suzuki Intruder 250 will be introduced on 7 October. The quarter-litre cruiser has been under development for quite some time now and Suzuki could finally bring it out in the open. Some of the other reports on the Internet talks about a new 155cc Suzuki motorcycle slated to be unveiled on the said date. The company could also introduce a brand-new 125cc scooter.

Since the text ‘Introducing a superior way to ride’ has been mentioned inside an enclosure which seems to be an instrument cluster, there are speculations which tell that Suzuki is planning to introduce a new fully-digital instrument cluster for its products. This updated system is likely to feature Suzuki Ride Connect which would allow customers to connect their smartphones with their Suzuki two-wheelers via Bluetooth. The company would also build a dedicated mobile application via which owners would be able to access a plethora of data about their Suzuki products.

Well, all of these are just speculations and Suzuki has not said a word about what exactly it has planned for us on 7 October. But one thing's for sure is that the company has been successful in creating the needed curiosity in the industry about its upcoming event, right?