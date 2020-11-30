Ather 450 electric scooter discontinued, replaced by Ather 450X & 450 Plus

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy has discontinued the Ather 450. The company had said in a statement that the sale of the electric scooter in Bengaluru and Chennai has been stopped. The Ather 450 has been replaced by newer and improved Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.

Speaking about the same, Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta, said:

Our maiden model, Ather 450 was the outcome of four years of continuous work on R&D, design, prototype building and testing, and improving the product to make it production worthy. The learnings from Ather 450 in terms of design, specifications and production along with feedback from the owners has helped shape the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus.

The Ather 450 was Ather Energy’s first electric scooter that was introduced in the market in 2018. With a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EV had a maximum range of 107 km (ARAI tested) in a single charge. In its entire lifetime, the Ather 450 had received several OTA updates which certainly made it a better version of itself. However, Ather Energy has pulled the plug on the electric scooter and it will no longer be available for purchase.

On the other hand, with the Ather 450X and 450 Plus, the EV-maker is focusing on delivering the products in new markets such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Kolkata. The deliveries of Ather's Series 1 model have already begun in a few cities. The electric scooter will soon be available in more markets. Ather Energy will also set up 135 public fast charging (Ather Grid Points) across 11 cities by the end of 2020.

In other news, Ather Energy has put its international expansion plans on hold, for now, thanks to the Covid-19 global crisis. The company has switched its focus from extending its network on a global scale to strengthening its grip in the domestic electric two-wheeler industry.

