Suzuki announces a new automobile plant in Myanmar

Suzuki has announced that it will construct a new automobile plant in Myanmar. The company will have facilities for conducting welding, painting and assembling four-wheelers at the new plant.

Suzuki currently has two plants in Myanmar. It produces a total of four models in the country, namely Carry, Ciaz, Ertiga and Swift. The company’s new plant will be located in an industrial park in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, southeast of Yangon. The annual production capacity of this plant will be 40,000 units.

In India, Suzuki has only one self-owned automobile plant, located in Hansalpur (Gujarat). The annual production capacity was 2,50,000 units initially. The company started production in February 2017, and the Baleno was the first model. In January 2019, it added a second assembly line, doubling the annual production capacity to 5,00,000 units. The production of the Swift at this plant began the same month.

The first assembly line in Gujarat is used for both the Baleno and the Swift, while the second assembly line is exclusively for the Swift. Suzuki makes a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission also at the Gujarat plant. It can roll out 2,50,000 units of the engine and 1,60,000 units of the transmissions (combined) per year.

Suzuki plans to add a third assembly line at the Gujarat plant in July, and with this move, it will increase the annual production capacity to 2,50,000 units. The company will start manufacturing the global 3-door Jimny (Jimny Sierra) at this plant in May and then a 5-door Jimny (Gyspy) towards the end of the year. Maruti Suzuki will launch the latter in India in November and sell it via NEXA.

