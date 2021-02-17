Suzuki Celebrates Seventh MotoGP World Title With This Very Special Swift

Suzuki won the 2020 MotoGP World Championship after a hiatus of two decades, last winning it in the year 2000. This marks the team's seventh MotoGP World Championship crown, and to commemorate the occasion, the company has launched an ultra limited-edition model of one of it's most popular cars worldwide. Christened the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition, this special edition model will be limited to just seven units, signifying the team's seven world championship titles.

The Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition comes painted in the shining colors of the official Suzuki GSX-RR of Team Ecstar. It comes with a special three-tone paint job. While the body of this special edition Swift has been painted in metallic blue, the pillars and the roofline have been finished in a contrasting black shade. Meanwhile, the roof has been finished in silver and there's even a funky racing stripe- with the company's branding - running the length of the car.

But wait, it's not just about the paint job. The Swift World Championship Edition also gets a sporty diffuser plate, dual-exhaust tips and larger 17-inch wheels. On the inside, the special edition Swift comes with accent moldings on the door panels, transmission tunnel and the center console. Trims on the dashboard and driver and passenger side armrests have been finished in a fluorescent yellow color. There's also the Limited Edition unit number and an autograph of Joan Mir - the rider with whom Suzuki won the 2020 World Championship - inscribed on the car's dash.

Under the hood, the Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition is identical to the global-spec Swift Sport Hybrid. That means its powered by a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine that comes paired to a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The powertrain produces a total output 127hp and 235Nm of peak torque. The small electric motor - which contributes 13hp - acts as a starter motor and generator and also aids start/stop functionality. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with power being sent to the front wheels only. The Swift Sport Hybrid can clock a top-speed of 210 kph.

Sadly, Suzuki has been quite discreet and tight lipped about this limited edition model. The reason, perhaps, could be its single-digit availability or the fact that it will be exclusively available only in Italy. This special edition Swift has been priced at 20,900 Euros, which translates to INR 18.44 lakh in Indian money. Back here in India, Suzuki will soon be introducing a mid-life facelift on the current-gen Swift on sale in India.

