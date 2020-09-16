Rebadged Toyota Corolla Wagon to be Called Suzuki Swace, Revealed for European Market

In line with its collaborative business agreement with Toyota, Suzuki Motor Corporation is all set to introduce its second vehicle in the European market in the form of the Swace, a rebadged version of the Toyota Corolla wagon.

Like the Suzuki Across, company's first product based on collaboration with Toyota, the Swace too comes as a model that is similar to its Toyota counterpart. A few minor changes comes in the form of front look where the design has been slightly modified with a thinner upper grille and a reshaped bumper. Everything else is virtually the same which is not a bad news in any way.

The Suzuki Swace will debut with seven paint schemes including White Pearl, Crystal Shine, Super White, and Precious Silver. With all seats up, the Swace will have a cargo space of 596 litres. This can be expanded with a full flat space with the help of a remote folding lever to fold the second row of seats.

The rebadging also means that the Swace will have the same powertrain as the Toyota Corolla. Hence, we can expect a 1.8-litre petrol engine that will work in tandem with an electric motor with the system driving the vehicle with either with the electric motor or engine, or both depending on driving conditions.

The performance figures on paper might not be as impressive, with the triple-digit speeds coming in at 11.1 seconds. However, this coupled with its ability to return less than 100 grams of CO2 per kilometre makes it a fair deal. The car will go on sale this winter in Europe and we will learn more details closer to the date.

As for the Suzuki Across, it was introduced earlier this year in the European market as a rebadged Toyota RAV4 PHEV. A few of the changes in the derivation included a tweaked front fascia with a larger grille and sleeker LED headlights. Under the hood, the car came with a 2.5-litre petrol engine supported by two electric motors, placed at each of the axles. The ICE part produced 173 hp while the electric part added 18- and 54-bhp.

In India, Suzuki's domestic arm Maruti Suzuki has not sourced any of the products from Toyota as of now. Instead, Toyota has launched Glanza based on the Baleno and will be launching Urban Cruiser based on the Vitara Brezza.